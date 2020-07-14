NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County has filed an application to be the new home of the Tennessee State Fair.
The Tennessee Exposition Commission will make the decision on where the fair will be held.
Nashville has also filed an application for the fair to remain in Davidson County.
The next meeting will be held Friday morning.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Tuesday he thinks it's important to keep the fair in the "Home of Country Music."
