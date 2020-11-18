LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools will be closed to all students on Friday, the school system announced on Wednesday.
“The reason for this closure to students is our projected inability to sufficiently staff schools due to impacts of recent COVID-19 illnesses and quarantines,” the school system said in a post on social media. “We also feel that by taking this additional day before next week’s Thanksgiving Break, it will give our affected staff some time to recover from those recent illnesses.”
Friday will be treated as a Stockpile Day with no expectations from students. Teachers will report to school that day and all KIDS Club and TLC activities will be open.
School will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30 after the Thanksgiving Break.
