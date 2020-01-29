LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools announced it would be closed beginning Thursday because of illness. Classes will resume on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
School officials said the decision to close is based on an abundance of caution due to various and significant amount of sickness that have been reported in the district..
All “Kids Club” activities will be closed as well.
“It’s our hope that this time will serve as a valuable period for out students, teachers and staff to overcome any current illnesses and help break the cycle of spreading potential illnesses throughout our schools,” the school system said in a statement on its website.
The schools’ cleaning staffs will be working to disinfect the schools during the closures with thorough cleanings. All 12-month employees will report as scheduled.
In addition to Wilson County, the school systems in Clinton County, KY, Houston, Moore and Warren counties will be closed through Friday.
