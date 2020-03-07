Tennessee tornado March 3, 2020

Aerial footage shows homes damaged in Tennessee's Mt. Juliet area on March 3, 2020.

 WSMV
 

WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County Schools will announce official plans on how the remainder of the school year will finish out for West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary on Monday at 10 a.m.

A spokesperson for Wilson County Schools said the announcement will take place at Mt. Juliet High School’s auditorium. The event is not mandatory for the staffs of West Wilson and Stoner Creek, but they are welcome to attend.

The news conference will also be livestreamed on the school district’s social media pages and the district’s website.

 
 

