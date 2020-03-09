MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Wilson County Schools announced that students at four schools will attend school for four-hour days for the remainder of the semester.
Students at Stoner Creek and Springdale elementaries will attend Springdale Elementary. Stoner Creek students will attend from 6:45-10:45 a.m. Springdale students will attend from noon-4 p.m.
Students at Mount Juliet Middle and West Wilson Middle will attend Mount Juliet Middle. Mount Juliet Middle students will attend 8 from 8 a.m.-noon. West Wilson students will attend from 1-5 p.m.
All field trips unless required will be canceled for the final nine weeks of the school year. Bus drivers who had been used for field trips will now be used to help in the transportation process between the schools.
"We want to make sure we not only have a good plan but that our children can come back to a normal pace they had a week ago," said Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright. "We also know we can't separate our children from our teachers."
Wright said spring sports for all schools would continue as scheduled.
Wilson County Schools had previously used four-hour school days at Lakeview Elementary and Mount Juliet Elementary schools.
The school system asks for parents of students at Elzie Patton Elementary, located on the street behind Mount Juliet Middle, to not show up until 1:30 p.m. because of the start time at Mount Juliet Middle.
Students who left items in the buildings should contact that school's administration. If the area is accessible and not contaminated, the school system will make an effort to recover those items.
