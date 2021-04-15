MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - There have been significant developments this week for the rebuild of tornado-damaged schools in Wilson County.

Wilson County Schools accepted an insurance settlement for more than $53.7 million for the damaged Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle schools.

This is a step in the right direction for the schools hit 13 months ago by deadly tornadoes.

“To drag this on much further, there would be risk,” Bart Barker, Wilson County Schools Public Information Officer, said of a possible dispute. “That would be a lengthy process.”

Wilson County Schools will also still have a FEMA claim to make to help cover some of the price cost in rebuilding the schools.

“That ultimately still remains undetermined on the exact amount,” Barker said.

With overcrowding at middle schools, the Wilson County School Board voted to approve a portable-unit village for Stoner Creek Elementary. There will be 20 units, two classrooms per unit, with around 20 students in each for a total of around 800 students.

“It’s all in how we present it to the kids,” said Staci Burd, a parent that once experienced learning in portables as new schools were being built in a growing Wilson County.

Burd said it didn’t cause as big of an inconvenience as some parents might expect.

“It ended up being a better experience than all of us expected,” Burd said. “The kids are looking at how everyone will handle this. If we are going to make it stressful, they will be stressed. It can be a fun experience.”

The current gym at Stoner Creek will be used for a safe place and evacuation area for weather issues. A new access road will be built to the school. Portables will be placed in the parking area by the gym.

“Their (principals) number one concern is our children,” Burd said. “If I still had younger kids at Stoner Creek, I wouldn’t be worried at all.”