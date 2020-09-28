LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The mask mandate in Wilson County will end at after Wednesday, Mayor Randall Hutto announced on Monday.
Hutto said the mandate ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.
“My decision to withdraw the mask mandate does not mean that I do not encourage mask wearing, nor does it impact schools, businesses, or long-term care facilities, which develop their own policies and procedures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Hutto said in the letter.
“By taking this next step, I am requesting that citizens continue these practices without having a mandate in place. I will continue to watch the number of COVID-19 cases in our county and encourage others to practice frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks when in public places.”
Hutto issued a mask mandate for Wilson County after Gov. Bill Lee signed Executive Order 54 on July 3 giving mayors of 89 Tennessee counties the authority to issue local mask requirements.
Hutto said when the mask mandate went in place on July 17, Wilson County’s 14-day average was 40.4 cases. Wilson County continued the mask mandate when Lee amended the executive order. On Sept. 25, Wilson County’s 14-day average had decreased to 22.1 cases.
On Sept. 27, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 3,519 COVID-19 cases in Wilson County with 276 active. There have been 45 deaths reported in the county.
