LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County man accused of threatening multiple public servants and private citizens throughout Middle Tennessee plead guilty in Wilson County Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.
Phillip Wayne Foster plead guilty to eight charges for his involvement with sending threatening letters to victims that included elected officials, including numerous judges that are currently or have served in Tennessee.
“The letters included threats of bodily injury and/or death, bomb threats and threats of distribution or delivery of chemical agents,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. “This was a lengthy investigation for our Criminal Investigations Division, led by Detective Mike Barbee, due to the numerous victims and jurisdictions involved. They conducted a very thorough investigation which allowed them to build a strong case against Foster in court.”
Multiple agencies worked together in executing search warrants at a property on Young Road in February 2020 after a lengthy investigation.
LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Young Road in Wilson County is totally shut down while multiple law enforcement agencies execute a search warrant on the …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.