LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County man accused of threatening multiple public servants and private citizens throughout Middle Tennessee plead guilty in Wilson County Criminal Court on Tuesday morning.

Phillip Wayne Foster plead guilty to eight charges for his involvement with sending threatening letters to victims that included elected officials, including numerous judges that are currently or have served in Tennessee.

“The letters included threats of bodily injury and/or death, bomb threats and threats of distribution or delivery of chemical agents,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. “This was a lengthy investigation for our Criminal Investigations Division, led by Detective Mike Barbee, due to the numerous victims and jurisdictions involved. They conducted a very thorough investigation which allowed them to build a strong case against Foster in court.”

Multiple agencies worked together in executing search warrants at a property on Young Road in February 2020 after a lengthy investigation.