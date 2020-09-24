LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the death of his uncle last year, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Fire investigators responded to a house fire in November 2019 in the 200 block of Commerce Street in Watertown. Ben Edward Thompson, 72, was wheelchair-bound and died in the fire. During the investigation, TBI agents determined that Thompson's nephew, Christophe Tillison, who also lived at that address, was the person who caused the fire.
The Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Tillison on one count of reckless homicide. Tillison was arrested and released after posting a $15,000 bond.
