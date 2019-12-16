LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A home near Lebanon took a direct hit from a bolt of lightning as a powerful storm system moved through Middle Tennessee.
Doreen Phillips was in the living room of her Rome Pike home with her husband, her son and his girlfriend when the home was struck on Monday evening.
"We were just having a conversation, all of a sudden it went black and the whole house just shook,” said Phillips. “It was the most odd experience to feel that boom and that shake and everything go black.”
The bolt of lightning first struck a tree then traveled through the ground to the house, just feet away.
"Everything on this wall, we had pictures, it blew all of them off the wall, and some of the areas of the house the drywall cracked, and screws on the drywall popped out," said Phillips.
The Phillips’ home is without heat as the HVAC unit was also badly damaged.
"When the lightning hit our house, it moved the AC unit, it popped it off the ground," said Phillips.
The lightning was so powerful that it knocked out a window of a neighbor’s car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.