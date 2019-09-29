MUG - Deborah Moss - 9/29/19

Deborah Moss was arrested on charges of DUI, implied consent and leaving the scene of an accident. (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff's Office)

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Wilson County elected official was arrested on Saturday night and charged with DUI, according to police records.

Circuit Court Clerk Debbie Moss was arrested and charged with DUI, implied consent and leaving the scene of an accident.

Details about the arrest was not available on Sunday.

She was re-elected as Circuit Court Clerk in 2018. Her court appearance has been set for January.

