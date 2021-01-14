LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - After strictly learning remotely since before the Christmas break, Wilson County Schools announced Thursday it will move to a hybrid schedule next week when school resumes on Tuesday.
"It was ultimately decided at this juncture the best way to move forward was to put we will put K-12 in hybrid going into next week," said Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker.
Normally this would be in place for Wilson County Schools for two weeks, but with the constantly changing statistics, the Board of Education will announce next Thursday how they will proceed for the following week.
"From a district calendar standpoint that allows with Monday being Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that allows Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, you have it setup where you can have a hybrid system for all students involved where they can be in school (an equal amount of time),” said Barker.
The hybrid model will split the student population in half, allowing one group of students inside schools on certain days, and another group on the remaining schools days.
For K-5, which started the year in a hybrid model, this will not be anything new.
"Every model that was an option to start the year has been put into play, K-5 it has," said Barker. "Our staff has practiced many scenarios that have been to put into play from August to where we are now."
For instructions on how the hybrid model will operate, Wilson County Schools said the students’ school will be sending out specific instructions.
Face coverings are still required for all grades upon return to next week’s Hybrid model. “A” students will attend in-person classes on Tuesday and Thursday next week while “B” students will attend in-person classes on Wednesday and Friday.
Exceptional Education Pre-K students will continue their current schedule into next week. Voluntary Pre-K will follow the Hybrid schedule. Should any Exceptional Education families have any questions about next week's schedule, then please feel free to contact your case manager or our Exceptional Education Department.
Food Service will be available using our Hybrid Learning Protocols. Should any students need food assistance on days when they are not in-person at school, families can email a cafeteria manager with any of our schools. Please place those orders by 9:00 AM each school day. Drive-thru meal pickup will be available at all of our campuses during the upcoming Hybrid Learning period. Meals can be picked up from 10:30-11:30 AM. The contact info for cafeterias can be found by visiting this link.
For families who may be struggling with reliable access to the internet, please know that parking lots at all of our schools have been made available as a hotspot for additional support during this time. Please communicate with your child’s teacher(s) should you have any specific questions about classwork/assignments.
