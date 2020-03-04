Tornado 32 Mt. Juliet
 

LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Two Wilson County schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year after sustaining severe damage after being struck by a tornado.

West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School, located on the same campus on Mount Juliet Road, were both hit by the tornado early Tuesday morning. Wilson County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week and will be out on spring break next week.

School officials said plans are being devised on how to finish the rest of the school year for those students, teachers and staff. That information will be released in the coming days.

 
 
 
 

