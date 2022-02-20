MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A home in rural Wilson County was destroyed by fire late Saturday night, according to officials.
The home was fully involved when crews began to arrive to the Corinth Road home around 11 p.m.
Rutherford County Fire Rescue assisted Wilson Emergency Management Agency firefighters at the home.
There were no injuries reported.
