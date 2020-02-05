NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A family is praying for a miracle after a loved one is badly burned in a fire.
Barbara Klein said a heater sparked the fire that spread through her Nashville home.
Her husband rushed in to save the family’s dogs. He made it out, badly hurt, and is now on life support. Unfortunately, the dogs did not make it.
They’re crediting their parrot for saving their lives.
“Louis the bird is what saved us. You know everyone’s telling me I’m a hero. No, I ain’t no hero. That bird was the hero,” said Klein. “He’s never said the word fire for all I know, but he was yelling fire, fire, fire and squawking and carrying on.”
The family lost everything in the fire and they’re asking the community for help. Click on the GoFundMe page to help.
(0) comments
