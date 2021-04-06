LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Emergency crews are making sure they are prepared for all types of emergencies.
On Tuesday, first responders worked with WeGo Public transit to stage a mock disaster drill involving the WeGo Star commuter train.
The exercise tested several emergency support functions and challenged WeGo Star employees and first responders with the task of moving a large number of people while working a mass casualty incident.
“Right now there’s been some type of explosion, whether that’s been an improvised device or if its been some type of malfunction on the train, or whatever the case may be,” said Lebanon Police Department PIO P.J. Hardy explaining what responders may be facing. “We just want to make sure that this area is safe and clear and that we’re taking care of those who need assistance.”
Healthcare providers also took part in the drill to train on providing emergency medical services during a mass casualty incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.