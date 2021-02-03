LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools announced Wednesday that Watertown Elementary School will transition to remote learning beginning Friday.
The remote learning period will go through Friday, Feb. 12.
“It’s our intention to allow WTE to return to Traditional Learning on Tuesday, Feb. 16,” the school system said in a statement on social media.
The school system said the transition to remote learning is due to the recent rise in illnesses and quarantines among students and staff.
All Wilson County Schools are closed on Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day.
Watertown Elementary administration will be in communication with their families about the transition to remote learning.
Families that want to participate in the drive-thru meal program for your children during the remote learning period should email the Watertown Elementary cafeteria manager. Place orders by 9 a.m. each school day. Pickup is available between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
