LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - There was a tremendous tribute and turnout on Monday for a Veterans Day program in Lebanon.
Flags, uniforms and salutes, all signaling deep respect and gratitude for those who served our country in every branch of service.
A parade kicked off the day, including a flyover of six Russian and Chinese World War II fighter aircraft.
Lebanon native Scott Benson, Director of Schools for Lebanon Special School District and a Desert Storm veteran, spoke about how proud he was of his hometown.
“I’ve been to this event many times over the years. I brought my son to this event growing up and I never imagined I’d be the speaker at this event,” said Benson. “Just a wonderful day for this community to recognize, honor and celebrate veterans.”
The event at Veterans Plaza was sponsored by the American Legion Post 15 along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 and the City of Lebanon.
