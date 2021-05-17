LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will begin administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible children ages 12-15 beginning Monday, the hospital announced.
Hospital employees, all of whom volunteered outside of their usual jobs, have given more than 14,000 COVID-19 vaccinations since Feb. 1, according to a news release.
“We want the people of Wilson County to know that we’re here to help,” said Scott McCarver, MHA, Interim President of Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, in a news release. “Distributing 14,000 vaccines is a significant milestone, and we’re eagle to create new partnerships in the community and continue growing that number.”
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will administer supplies of the vaccine as available. The hospital will continue to vaccinate eligible individuals on a first-come, first-serve basis Mondays through Fridays from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.
In addition to vaccinations administered onsite at the hospital, staff have traveled to Del Webb at Lake Providence community, Mount Juliet Christian Academy and the Wilson County Jail to administer vaccines to the broader Wilson County community, particularly the vulnerable elderly population and essential workers such as teachers. Additional vaccination sites staffed by hospital employees are currently in development.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital is screening, registering and vaccinating individuals through the main entrance of the hospital. Access is limited. Visitors will need to continue to utilize the Emergency Department Entrance following the restricted COVID-19 visitation policy that remains in place.
If an eligible individual wishes to schedule an appointment, call 866-442-5301 or register online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.