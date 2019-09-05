GLADEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on eastbound I-840 near Gladeville on Thursday morning that closed a lane of the interstate.
According to investigators on scene, a tractor-trailer caught on fire. Damage was contained mostly to the cab possibly due to an electrical problem. The truck at the time was hauling plastic and nobody was injured.
TDOT crews are going to the scene to examine the fire and determine if the truck is leaking fuel.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.