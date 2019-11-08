LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol needs your help in the investigation of a dead body found on Highway 231 in northern Wilson County on Sunday.
The THP said the body was found by a pedestrian near the intersection of Old Hunters Point Pike. The male victim is reported to be around 59-years-old.
Next of kin has not be notified.
If you have any information that will help investigators, contact THP at 615-741-2060.
