LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A third Wilson County elementary school will transition to remote learning next week, Wilson County Schools announced on Thursday.
W.A. Wright Elementary in Mount Juliet will begin remote learning on Nov 2 and return for in-person classes on Nov. 16 due to a recent rise in COVID-19 cases and mandatory quarantines.
The school will operate on normal schedule on Thursday and Friday of this week. This will serve as a day for students to get further instruction from their teachers and gather any belongings they may need during the remote learning period.
The Kids Club activities are also canceled during the remote learning period.
School and district personnel will be in direct contact with parents, teachers, staff and students with any added special instruction and guidance during this time.
For any W.A. Wright families who need food services during the remote learning period, you can place orders with any other school cafeteria manager for the most convenient pickup location for your family. Those orders need to be submitted on the mornings of planned lunch pick-ups for that particular day. Click for list of cafeteria managers.
Last week Wilson County Schools announced Mount Juliet Elementary and Stoner Creek Elementary students would move to remote learning.
