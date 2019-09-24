MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A major retailer will move into Wilson County next year.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for the second Christmas Place Store in Tennessee, which is expected to open summer 2020.
Hundreds of community members showed up for the ceremony, which included a brief parade with Santa making an appearance.
The Christmas Place will open on North Mount Juliet Road. It will be the second location in Tennessee. The original location is in Pigeon Forge, TN.
The Christmas Place will cover 12,000 square feet and there will be two floors. It will sell Christmas products year-round.
Community members believe the store will bring in a lot of people that wouldn’t normally stop there.
“A lot of people go to Pigeon Forge,” said Mount Juliet business owner Lisia Tucker. “This is a big deal. It’s beautiful. It will bring a lot of people to our town, a lot of tax dollars.”
The store should open in summer 2020. The store’s owner said The Christmas Place store in Pigeon Forge is the second-largest Christmas store in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.