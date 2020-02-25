LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A Lebanon High School student was injured after being struck by a car in the school’s parking lot on Monday afternoon.
Lebanon Police said Jeffrey Cook, 18, was running through the parking lot of the school around 3 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old female student. Cook suffered a minor leg injury and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
