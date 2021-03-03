MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - At Stoner Creek Elementary and West Wilson Middle, you can still see the damage left behind from the deadly tornado a year ago.

There isn’t a school system in the state that’s been hit harder than Wilson County Schools, with the deadly tornado causing the shuffling going on between schools and students since the school year began.

“That quick 30 seconds was the most terrifying moments of our life,” Stoner Creek Elementary teacher Jorie Gerik said.

“Our whole lives had changed. Our house, our schools was gone. Both of my kids go to Stoner creek Elementary, so they lost their school. My oldest daughter moved to Green Hill High School from Mount Juliet.”

The fortunate news that everyone is still thankful is that no teachers, students or staff members were lost from the tornadoes.

“Incredibly grateful that we had no students or faculty in either building,” Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “In fact, one-eighth of a mile difference moving south, the tornado would have taken out another school.”

“The whole Stoner Creek family came together that Friday,” Stoner Creek teacher Katie Boyer said. “We were able to have a giant prayer circle and just hang out and play with the kids, and it was an awesome experience.”

“You can picture everything we’ve done down the hallways,” Stoner Creek teacher Kim McPeak said of her former school’s destruction. “It’s been very, very difficult.”

As for the timetable when reconstruction can begin on the damaged schools, negotiations are still ongoing with the district’s insurance company to reach a final resolution.

“We want to get our kids, our students, back in their buildings as quickly as possible,” Wright said.