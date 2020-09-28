LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Two people were arrested last week after a multi-agency narcotics investigation involving a suspect believed to be trafficking narcotics from Detroit to Sumner and Wilson counties.
In early September the Lebanon/Wilson County Task Force assisted Gallatin Police with an investigation involving Sade J. Burrow, who was believed to be trafficking the drugs from Detroit.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant on Thursday at the home of Sade J. Burrow on Cedar Street. Burrow, 27, and Deon D. Sanford, 21, both from Detroit, were located on the property.
Detectives located around 10.5 ounces of heroin, 2.5 ounces of cocaine and 3.5 ounces of methamphetamine in their possession. Detectives also found a Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun and over $8,000 cash in Burrow’s bedroom.
“The Task Force and Gallatin Police Department conducted a very thorough investigation after gathering information on drug trafficking that was occurring from Detroit to our area,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a news release. “There are several major roadways in and around Wilson County that often lead to drug trafficking to the Middle Tennessee area. We will continue to go after those who are supplying large amounts of drugs that are affecting our community.”
Burrow and Sanford were charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin), Schedule II (cocaine), Schedule II (methamphetamine) with intent to resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. Burrow was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Gallatin Police also made two arrested in Sumner County related to the drug distribution organization, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.
