LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Superspeedway will be holding a sweepstakes, inviting musicians to audition for a chance to sing the national anthem prior to the Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on June 18.
The speedway announced the launch of the NashCar Superstar Sweepstakes to select the anthem singer.
“Nashville is a special place for many reasons, but Music City is what really makes it magic,” said Erik Moses, president of Nashville Superspeedway, in a news release. “When we were looking for artists to perform our national anthem it became clear that the very best talent is right in our backyard, and sometimes it’s not the person at the top of the charts. In this city some of the most amazing performances happen on smaller stages. We want those artists on our big stage for race weekend, and we can’t wait to see the talent that emerges from this contest.”
Contestants should upload a video of themselves singing the national anthem via the contest site. Entry videos will go live to the NashCar Superstar website for the public to enjoy.
To narrow down the top entries, videos will be vetted by the Nashville Superspeedway staff and the top three finalists will be determined by Monday.
In keeping with most singing competitions, the fans will make the final vote on who they want to sing the national anthem.
“On Father’s Day Weekend, the Nashville Superspeedway will be all about NASCAR, but in the future, it will be a mainstay for all things entertainment, from food festivals to concerts,” said Moses. “Tapping into our local talent was a natural fit for race weekend, and for our future as venue. This event is one of many that will shake up our city.”
Individuals and groups are welcome to submit videos. All videos must be between 90 and 120 seconds. Finalists will be announced Monday.
