MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly shot his mother multiple times at an apartment complex.

Mount Juliet Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the Meridian at Providence apartments, 120 Providence Trail, in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old woman on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of her body. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police identified Jerald Riggs, 26, of Mount Juliet as the suspect. He was spotted nearby after the shooting and was taken into custody. Upon investigation, it was determined that Riggs lived with the victim at the apartment complex. He told police he shot her several times using a small-caliber handgun.

A nearby witness heard the incident and called police. The investigation into the shooting continues.

 
 
 

