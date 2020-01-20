MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after he allegedly shot his mother multiple times at an apartment complex.
Mount Juliet Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the Meridian at Providence apartments, 120 Providence Trail, in regard to a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a 48-year-old woman on the ground in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to various parts of her body. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.
Police identified Jerald Riggs, 26, of Mount Juliet as the suspect. He was spotted nearby after the shooting and was taken into custody. Upon investigation, it was determined that Riggs lived with the victim at the apartment complex. He told police he shot her several times using a small-caliber handgun.
A nearby witness heard the incident and called police. The investigation into the shooting continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.