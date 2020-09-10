LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A La Vergne man has been arrested in connection with a series of trailer thefts in the Gladeville community.
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office posted a clear video on its Facebook page showing the suspect approaching a home. Detectives were able to identify Glenn Anthony Allen, 37 as the suspect from information from a citizen.
Deputies were able to track down an area Allen was known to stay. Allen was not at the home when officers arrived. Shortly thereafter, a store clerk who had seen the post alerted a Mount Juliet officer who detained Allen until detectives arrived.
"Social media can be a powerful resource for law enforcement to use when trying to identify a person of interest that has committed a crime," said Sheriff Robert Bryan in a news release. "We immediately posted a clear video of the suspect and someone was able to positively identify Allen as the person who stole numerous trailers in the Gladeville area."
Bryan said all the trailers have been recovered and returned to the owners.
"We appreciate our viewers who called in and were able to give us invaluable information related to this case," said Bryan.
After stealing the trailers, Allen is accused of selling them to individuals with intentions to make money. Detectives will be working to restore restitution back to the victims who were scammed by Allen.
The sheriff's office urges anyone who is a victim of a crime, such as stolen property, to contact law enforcement immediately and not post information on personal social media pages as it could compromise any investigation.
Allen has been charged with three counts of theft of property. He will appear in court on Sept. 23.
