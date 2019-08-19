LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A false alarm at the fair sent hundreds of people into a frenzy in Wilson County on Saturday night.

Lebanon police identified where the chaos started and who started it within hours thanks to new facial recognition technology.

Law enforcement: No shots fired at Wilson County Fair Saturday night Wilson County Sheriff's Office and Lebanon Police report that claims of gunshots being fired at the Wilson County Fair Saturday night are false.

Robin Searcey said she and her grandchildren genuinely felt like they were running for their lives.

Wilson County Sheriff's Office has new strategy to keep kids safe at the fair The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to help keep your kids safe at the fair this year.

“I have to get the kids to safety. You don't think about anything else,” Searcey said.

The active shooter scare turned out to be nothing. Police were quickly able to figure out it was a group of teens yelling “active shooter” who started it with new software.

The Lebanon Police Department has dozens of cameras set up across the Wilson County Fairgrounds, but they aren't just surveilling, they're scanning faces.

If they show up in another database, be it criminal or work-related, the facial recognition system can provide police with a name.

“We scoured hundreds of clips from that area from that incident,” Lebanon Police Department Sgt. PJ Hardy said. “We were able to identify the ones that were running away screaming ‘gun, gun!’”

Hardy said they've since received criticism that the rumor spiraled so out of control, but he said that can be pinned on social media.

“We’re prepared,” said Hardy, who said the officers at the fair did everything they have trained for.

All three teens will face criminal charges.