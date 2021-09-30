LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - A school resource officer assigned to a Mount Juliet elementary school has died, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said Deputy Teresa Fuller, who was assigned to Rutland Elementary, died on Thursday morning. She was 55.
“Deputy Fuller was the definition of a true servant who volunteered countless number of hours by giving back to this community in so many ways,” Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a news release. “Her selfless service for going above and beyond made a difference in the lives she impacted.”
Fuller began working for the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in August 2007. She was known for having a charitable heart and making a huge impact not only at Rutland Elementary, but throughout the community.
“Deputy Fuller had a heart for rescued animals where she would utilize them in therapeutic ways to get messages across for things such as bullying awareness and visiting nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic to put smiles on the faces of patients,” Bryan said. “I ask that you keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
Arrangements for Fuller are being handled by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Arrangements are incomplete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.