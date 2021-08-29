LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Homeless dogs and cats at a shelter in Baton Rouge, LA, are being evacuated to Lebanon because of Hurricane Ida.

Animal Rescue Corps, a national animal protection nonprofit, has responded to requests for assistance from Companion Animal Alliance of Baton Rouge, who urgently asked for help to evacuate dogs and cats.

All of the homeless animals transported Sunday had already been awaiting adoption in Louisiana. Relocating animals out of the path of natural disasters before they strike helps to both ensure the safety of relocated animals and to create room for local organizations to assist animals who will be newly displaced by the disaster.

ARC Ida rescue Dogs and cats from a Baton Rouge, LA, are being evacuated to Lebanon by Animal Rescue Corps.

“There is an enormous collective effort to move animals out of the path of this hurricane,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward in a news release. “We’re happy to do a very small part.”

ARC is transporting the cats and dogs to its Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon. ARC will provide daily care and match each dog and cat with vetted shelter and rescue organizations in high-adoption regions that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes.

“We can’t do this without the help of our amazing volunteers and donors,” said ARC Shelter Director Michael Cunningham in a news release.

