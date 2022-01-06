MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A semi-truck was blocking Highway 70 in Mt. Juliet on Thursday evening, Wilson County Sheriff's Office said.
Cars were being diverted from I-40, leading to another backup. Drivers are turning around, and a second semi-truck was stuck.
Drivers were stranded for a few hours. The second semi-truck driver said he also got stuck after realizing the road was closed. Truck driver Kevin Parker said his truck is too heavy, and the tires aren't catching the ice.
"Well it was nice coming up here until I made it to this hill part and I went back down the hill so I had to stop it then I seen the store trooper down there," Parker said.
There were no serious injures reported during this incident. Parker said if thinking about going out on Thursday night, unless you have a tow truck following behind you, don’t try it.
