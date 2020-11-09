LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Dealing with COVID-19 has brought many new challenges to the Wilson County school system.
One bright spot that has helped everyone involved has been the behavior of the students.
“The thing that is unique, and our principals have talked about it, discipline and behavior problems are way, way down,” Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright said. “Every school has their rascals, even the rascals are behaving.”
“We have been pleased at the beginning of the year,” Wilson County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Moore said. “For one, we didn’t know what we would run into with coronavirus and how that would affect the school.”
For comparison, Moore said there were 111 arrests in schools in August and September of last year. During the same timeframe this year there has only been 15.
“A lot of crimes that are triggered because of behavioral issues, such as bullying and cyber bullying and things like that, they’re not there on (this) routine schedule. It throws everything off,” Moore said.
Also, students who are learning in-person have a desire to stay around other students.
“They want to be in school. The socialization piece, there is something profoundly important about that,” Wright said.
“Especially extracurricular activities like sports and fine arts, it really has made a lot of students appreciate it when they do get to go back to school,” Moore said.
