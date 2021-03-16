LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and economic officials announced an expansion of Royal Canin’s operations in Wilson County.
Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Royal Canin’s Regional President Cecile Coutens announced the expansion to support the company’s future growth.
Royal Canin will be adding more than 90 jobs and investing more than $200 million. The facility expansion began in 2019 and is set for completion in 2022.
The investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and Eukanuba health and nutrition product lines. The expansion will add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity.
“We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand its Lebanon operations and create over 90 new jobs,” Lee said in a news release. “Royal Canin is a valued community partner, and I look forward to seeing the company grow and succeed in Tennessee in the years to come.”
“We are incredibly proud that Tennessee is home to Mars Petcare’s headquarters and pleased to see its brands grown and find success in our state,” said Rolfe in a news release. “Expansions like this are supported by Tennessee’s pro-business environment and skilled workforce, and we thank Royal Canin for its continued investment in Wilson County.”
“Our commitment at Royal Canin is to transform the health of cats and dogs through individualized nutrition, in partnership with pet professionals. We have experienced tremendous growth, and the expansion at our Tennessee site confirms our commitment to meet the needs of the growing number of pets we serve,” Coutens said in a news release. “We are industry leaders in pet health and we have a responsibility to our pets, our pet owners, our associates and the pet professionals and communities we serve. We are beyond excited about our investment in our Lebanon site.”
Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars, Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin is a global leader in pet science, health and nutrition. Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog foot and is committed to science-based research and innovation that provides formulas with individualized nutritional solutions for cats and dogs.
