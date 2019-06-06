WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and officials with Rooms to Go are announcing a new warehouse and retail outlet store coming to Wilson County.
The new project located in Lebanon at Cedar Farms will invest $69 million into the state and create 200 new jobs for Wilson County.
“Tennessee’s central location and easy access to eight interstates make it a perfect location for Rooms To Go to locate its new warehouse and retail outlet. I appreciate their commitment to our state by creating 200 new jobs in Wilson County and I look forward to seeing the company continue to grow and succeed," said Gov. Bill Lee.
Rooms To Go will utilize the 902,000-square-foot facility as a furniture warehouse and will add an additional 40,000 square feet, which will serve as a retail outlet.
The new Wilson County facility will be the company’s first outlet store in Tennessee and will give Rooms To Go easy access to three interstates and convenient delivery to 39 million people within 300 miles of Nashville.
“We are extremely excited about our new distribution center and outlet store in Wilson County, and we really appreciate the help and support of the state and county economic development officials who made this possible. The visibility and access of our new facility to a major Interstate are tremendous benefits to Rooms To Go and to our customers. This location will not only help us speed up deliveries and better serve our customers in Greater Nashville, it also will serve as a hub for our expansion in the mid-south," said Rooms to Go CEO Jeffrey Seaman.
Rooms To Go operates 226 stores across 10 states and Puerto Rico and has five retail stores located in Tennessee. The new Lebanon location is expected to be open by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.