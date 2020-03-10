MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Rolling roadblocks and closures will be in place on Interstate 40 in Wilson County this week as the Tennessee Valley Authority installs power lines.
Crews will be installing power lines across the interstate near the Golden Bear Gateway/Beckwith Road exit (Exit 229) beginning Wednesday.
The work is coordinated with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and is scheduled fro Wednesday through Sunday. The rolling roadblocks will last around 30 minutes each and are scheduled for 9 a.m. and noon weekdays with an extended six-hour shutdown beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday and, if needed, on Sunday. Work will be completed except during heavy rain or lightning.
Travelers should avoid the area during the time of the roadblocks and closures.
