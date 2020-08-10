Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Roger Stone, former adviser to President Donald Trump, arrives at E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse on February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
 

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Roger Stone, who had his prison sentenced commuted last month by President Donald Trump, will be speaking at a Mount Juliet Church later this month.

Pastor Greg Locke announced during Sunday’s service that Stone would be visiting Global Vision Baptist Church on Aug. 30.

Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

