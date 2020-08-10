MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Roger Stone, who had his prison sentenced commuted last month by President Donald Trump, will be speaking at a Mount Juliet Church later this month.
Pastor Greg Locke announced during Sunday’s service that Stone would be visiting Global Vision Baptist Church on Aug. 30.
Stone was convicted of lying to Congress and witness tampering.
