3 reported dead after tornadoes strike Wilson Co.

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Three people died in Wilson County after a tornado touched down early Tuesday morning in Mount Juliet and Lebanon.

Tornado moves across Nashville and Middle TN; several confirmed dead The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is reporting multiple deaths throughout Tennessee after tornadoes struck early Tuesday morning.

Two people died after a home was destroyed in the city, according to Mount Juliet Police. A third person died as a result of a medical situation that may not have been related to the storms. That person was transported to an out-of-county hospital.

Wilson County EMA Director Joey Cooper said 15 people were transported by ambulance to hospitals with injuries.

“It is times like that we really understand how blessed we are. These times give us a true meaning of what’s really important in life,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

+2 16 dead, 65 treated in Putnam County Four people are confirmed dead and at least 52 have been treated for injuries in Putnam County, according to County Mayor Randy Porter.

West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School in Mount Juliet sustained damage when the tornado moved through. School officials have canceled school for the remainder of the week and will be assessing damage. Wilson County Schools will be on spring break next week, giving officials extra time to recover and determine a course of action.

The Wilson County Election Commission said the voting locations at Lebanon High School and West Wilson Middle School were closed. The county instituted voting centers beginning with Tuesday's election. Voters can cast their ballot at any location in the county. Click here to see voting center locations.

As of 11:30 a.m., the following roads in Mount Juliet were still closed to through traffic. Police officers are checking ID prior to allowing any resident, approved volunteer or a licensed contractor:

Golden Bear Gateway (Rutland to I-40)

Athletes Way

Volunteer Boulevard

Clearview Drive

Weston Drive

Barrett Drive

Fairview Drive

Longview Drive

Fairview Knoll Court

Stoner Creek Drive

Catalpa Drive

Fescue Drive

Dogwood Drive

All of Triple Crown neighborhood

Three shelters have been opened in Wilson County. In Mount Juliet, a shelter has been opened at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane. In Lebanon, shelters have been opened at the Jimmy Floyd Center, 511 N. Castle Heights Ave., and Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland St.

Mount Juliet has also created a volunteer portal for those who wish to help. Click here to sign up.