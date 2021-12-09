LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - The former home of a country music star is now under new management.
What was once Reba McEntire’s home on the banks of the Cumberland River has been an event center for years. Infinity Hospitality is taking over McEntire’s former home and are adding several amenities.
Infinity Hospitality is planning to turn The Estate at Cherokee Dock into a one stop shop for weddings, galas and other events.
“Where you only have to talk to one team in order to plan everything, which then makes it a much more pleasurable experience, and it’s going to elevate what we can offer,” Infinity Hospitality CEO Nathaniel Beaver said. “We’re going to design, plan, implement your whole event or your whole weekend, whether it be from the lodging and the food and beverage to event design to picking out event lighting, planning entertainment, and making it all come together for an amazing cohesive event.”
Beaver said they will be adding things to go while staying on the property which spans 15 acres and overlooks Old Hickory Lake. He said they are adding amenities to keep people entertained without having to drive into the city.
“Where your guests are able to stay with you, you are able to go out on boats, golfing, fishing, horseback riding, great live entertainment on this historical piece of property while also hosting your guests for these really large gatherings,” Beaver said.
Since the pandemic put several events on hold, Beaver is encouraging everyone who is planning a wedding or gathering to nail down a venue.
“Because the availability for next year is very little, and not just the venues that we own and manage, but the other venues that we operate in or we take clients to. There’s just not a lot of availability. We are seeing a lot of people going to 2023 now,” Beaver said.
He said this is because more people are getting married and holding events, but there’s not enough event centers to keep up with the demand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.