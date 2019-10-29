MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Local leaders call it a good day for the state as what’s being called Project Sam takes a huge step forward.
Plans for a 3.6-million square foot facility was unanimously approved for Golden Bear Parkway and East Division Street by the Mount Juliet City Council on Monday night.
The name of the company has not yet been disclosed, only called Project Sam.
Commissioners have approved plans for the facility, expected to handle millions of online orders.
Plans call for 80,000 square feet of the building to be office space.
The mayor said it will bring 1,000 jobs to Mount Juliet and be a heavily robotic facility.
The building is heavily rumored to be linked to Amazon, but parties involved in the development have not confirmed that.
What is known about the business is it’s expected to handle hundreds of millions of online orders.
With Project Sam, there are supposed to be many road changes that includes street lights in the area and major road improvements.
