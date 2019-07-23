MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are attempting to identify a man who may have information in regard to an assault investigation inside a Mount Juliet convenience store.
Police said an adult female said she was inappropriately touched while inside the Speedway market at 12115 Lebanon Rd. around 3:10 p.m. on July 18.
An unidentified male was determined to be a person of interest in the case.
If you have information regarding the incident or the identity of the male, contact Mount Juliet Police at 615-754-2550 or provide an anonymous tip at 615-754-TIPS.
