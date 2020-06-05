MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities searching for a man wanted for aggravated trespassing for entering a home on Garland Drive.
Officers are searching the area of Grandview Drive and Highland Drive for Robert Beydler, 39. He allegedly entered the home and fled the area. Beydler is shirtless and wearing blue jeans. He also has multiple tattoos across his body.
Police said he was spotted running across Lebanon Road toward Grandview Drive. He was not located after running outside of the city limits. Police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area. Police said Beydler was known to enter unlocked areas to hide.
Beydler is wanted for aggravated criminal trespassing.
The suspect was not located after running outside of the city limits, into the county. @wilsonsheriff is aware, & our officers will maintain a heavy presence in the city limits along Lebanon Rd. The suspect is known to enter unlocked areas to hide, so please ensure all is secure. https://t.co/diyv555Ix8— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 5, 2020
