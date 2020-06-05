Robert Beydler - 6/5/20
 

Robert Beydler, 39, is wanted by Mount Juliet Police on a charge of aggravated criminal trespassing. (Photo: Mount Juliet Police Department)

 
 

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities searching for a man wanted for aggravated trespassing for entering a home on Garland Drive.

Officers are searching the area of Grandview Drive and Highland Drive for Robert Beydler, 39. He allegedly entered the home and fled the area. Beydler is shirtless and wearing blue jeans. He also has multiple tattoos across his body.

Police said he was spotted running across Lebanon Road toward Grandview Drive. He was not located after running outside of the city limits. Police are maintaining a heavy presence in the area. Police said Beydler was known to enter unlocked areas to hide.

Beydler is wanted for aggravated criminal trespassing.

 
 
 

