MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a suspect wanted for assault and vandalism for an incident in the Hickory Hills area overnight.
Police said Paul Christian Newsome, 20, was seen in the Dunedin Drive area just before midnight. Police believed he had a handgun, according to an alert to sent to citizens and posted on social media.
Newsome was accused of threatening a resident on Tuesday and then he was spotted in the resident's backyard. Newsome ran away prior to police arriving.
Trespassing Suspect Search: Dunedin Dr in Hickory Hills https://t.co/KtcDf6T4zD— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2020
The suspect was spotted in the area again just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday. An area search ended around 8:45 a.m. Police have extra officers in the neighborhood and detectives are pursuing leads in the cases.
Trespassing Suspect Search: Dunedin Dr in Hickory Hills https://t.co/0SbcXtrZDn— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2020
In addition to the charges in Mount Juliet, Newsome is wanted in Nashville on a charge of felony child neglect.
20-year-old Paul Christian Newsome was identified as the suspect in this incident. He is wanted for assault & vandalism for the Mt. Juliet incident, and he is wanted for felony child neglect out of Nashville.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 23, 2020
If you have information about Newsome's whereabouts, contact Mount Juliet Police.
