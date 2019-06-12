MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet police said a mother didn't know an 18-year-old man was living in her attic and would come down into her 14-year-old daughter's room at night.

Matthew Castro is now charged with trespassing. His family claims there's more to the story.

Police said the mother came back to her Karen Drive home to find Castro at the top of the stairs.

Police said Casto ran into the attic and refused to leave, forcing officers to head up there and get him out. They said the mother didn't know Castro had been living up there, visiting her daughter.

Just a few weeks ago, police said they got involved when Castro and the 14-year-old ran away together. After that, a detective warned Castro to stay away from the girl.

Police said there are no other charges coming for Castro, only trespassing.

The family of the 14-year-old did not answer attempts to reach them.

Castro's mother, who declined to appear on camera, told News4 what's happened is tearing her family apart.

Castro's mother said her son has mental health issues and she said the 14-year-old often calls Castro over to help with her emotional problems.

Castro's mother said before the arrest, she'd called the girl's family to tell them her son might be over there. She said her son now knows not to go back.

Castro has made his $2,000 bond and will be in court this week.