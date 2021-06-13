MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - There’s a new warning for parents after a disturbing incident at a Mount Juliet community pool.

Mount Juliet Police investigators said a man exposed himself near the intersection of West Wilson Boulevard and Sheila Ann Drive.

Police said a young man driving on West Wilson yelled out for people at the pool to look at him after exposing himself.

It’s an incident that doesn’t sit right for people near the Mount Vernon Estates community pool.

It was anything but a normal summer Friday just after 9:30 p.m.

“I think people just need to be prudent and keep their eyes open and not fall for shenanigans,” said Mette Smith. “Silly boys like that have nothing else to do.”

Police said a passenger got out of a vehicle at the intersection of West Wilson Boulevard and Sheila Ann Drive, then screamed at the people at the pool to get their attention. That’s when the max exposed himself, then was confronted by a parent and got back in the car and drove off. Some people heard about the incident through social media.

“I’m more concerned about the younger girls and the younger boys, what will they do? My girls are older teenagers,” said Smith.

Long-time homeowners in the neighborhood believe it’s a concern, especially since there are so many young kids and families who frequent the pool.

“We’ve got a lot of new families coming in. They’ve got kids and we need to do our best to try to protect those, so I hope they run them down,” said Randy Stafford.

“Hopefully with today’s technology, they can find the person and take care of that and nip it in the bud,” said David Dolleris.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video showing a grey or silver four-door car will help their case. They believe the suspect is a white male between the ages of 16 and 24.

“I just hope young kids will stop doing that,” said Smith. “You know it’s silly. It’s ridiculous to go around doing that. Find something better to do.”

Detectives are relying on surveillance cameras to see if it captured video to help in the investigation. If you have information on the incident, contact Mount Juliet Police.