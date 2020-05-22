Mount Juliet crash on I-40 - 5/22/20
 

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have identified the man, who was killed in a one-car crash on I-40 early Friday morning.

Interstate 40 was closed in both directions near mile marker 223 after the crash, which occurred just after 4:30 a.m.

Police said 18-year-old William Smallwood, of Lebanon, was driving his 2008 INFINITY G3S was heading eastbound on I-40 eastbound 223 in lane one. Police said he crashed into a concrete barrier and "went across four lanes off the roadway colliding in a ditch." 

Police said the G3S went airborne and came to rest facing westbound. 

Smallwood, who died at the scene, was ejected from the scene, according to police. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but they said Smallwood was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

All lanes reopened prior to 7:30 a.m.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

