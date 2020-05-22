MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have identified the man, who was killed in a one-car crash on I-40 early Friday morning.
Interstate 40 was closed in both directions near mile marker 223 after the crash, which occurred just after 4:30 a.m.
Police said 18-year-old William Smallwood, of Lebanon, was driving his 2008 INFINITY G3S was heading eastbound on I-40 eastbound 223 in lane one. Police said he crashed into a concrete barrier and "went across four lanes off the roadway colliding in a ditch."
Police said the G3S went airborne and came to rest facing westbound.
Smallwood, who died at the scene, was ejected from the scene, according to police.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, but they said Smallwood was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
All lanes reopened prior to 7:30 a.m.
Injury Crash: All lanes of Interstate 40 East & West near the 223MM are currently closed due to a serious crash. Exit at the 221MM eastbound or 226MM westbound to avoid the closure. @THPNashville is handling crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/wLZwZGaN8J— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 22, 2020
I-40 East & West remain closed due to a fiery fatal crash. This was reported as a multiple vehicle crash, but it appears now to be only one vehicle. pic.twitter.com/AKmiwtGZYo— THPNashville (@THPNashville) May 22, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.