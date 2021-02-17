MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police officers helped a woman see her dying husband when she couldn’t travel to the hospice care center in Nashville.
The woman called police to ask for help after being called and told that her husband or many years was fighting his last battle with cancer and wasn’t going to survive much longer. She wanted to hold his hand one last time.
“Mount Juliet Police didn’t hesitate. We sent an officer to pick her up and assist,” Mount Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said in a social media post. “She was with her husband for a few hours, said her goodbye, and the officer transported her back home alone.”
Chandler asked for prayers for her and her family and the police officers.
“They truly have to experience so many emotional events, but they don’t mind,” Chandler said of the officers. “They simply want to serve their community.”
This act of kindness isn’t the first for the Mount Juliet Police.
On Monday, the department responded to a rescue after a man slipped off the boat dock into the water at Cedar Creek Marina, becoming stuck between the boat and dock.
On Tuesday, he let police know that he didn’t have food or any way to get it. Police immediately responded with food for the man.
Overnight, we responded to a rescue after a man slipped off the boat dock into the water at Cedar Creek Marina, becoming stuck between the boat and dock. Today, he called to let us know he didn’t have food nor could get it. We immediately responded with food for the gentleman. pic.twitter.com/5M44xLVBLp— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 16, 2021
Police have also assisted recently with a parade to encourage a resident who is battling cancer and regularly helps stranded motorists.
We were honored to assist in a parade to encourage June, who is battling cancer. Her fellow sisters from the Delta Sigma Theta sorority provided much love to her this afternoon as they drove by and dropped-off gifts in expression of their support.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 6, 2021
Stay strong, June! pic.twitter.com/tpt4r9tbrb
When Officer Abrahamyan saw this gentleman stranded and out of gas this afternoon, he worked to ensure the motorist wasn’t stranded to much longer. With the help of some gas, the gentleman was on his way! We are thankful of Abrahamyan’s service! pic.twitter.com/ZUqWIxKzSs— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 4, 2021
