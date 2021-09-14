MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police have located both suspects who ran from a car Tuesday morning that had been reported stolen in Franklin.

Police reported the second suspect was caught hiding behind a home in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive just after 5 p.m. He had been seen around 3 p.m. in the woods between Lakeshore Drive and Needmore Road.

MJAlert: The final suspect was just apprehended while hiding behind a home in the 300 block of Lakeshore Dr. Details: https://t.co/MZZnCzZHOj — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 14, 2021

Mount Juliet police said the two suspects drove a stolen vehicle into the city and ran from it on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive. The suspects ran northbound toward Highland Drive and Hillside Drive.

Mount Juliet theft suspect Police are searching for the man pictured who fled from a stolen car in Mount Juliet.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, who was wearing a bright blue shirt and black pants when he ran.

One person has been captured, according to police.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from a Kroger in Franklin after the owner left the vehicle running and unlocked.