Mount Juliet Police search

Mount Juliet Police search for two suspects who fled a vehicle reported stolen in Franklin.

 Mount Juliet Police Department

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police have located both suspects who ran from a car Tuesday morning that had been reported stolen in Franklin.

Police reported the second suspect was caught hiding behind a home in the 300 block of Lakeshore Drive just after 5 p.m. He had been seen around 3 p.m. in the woods between Lakeshore Drive and Needmore Road.

Mount Juliet police said the two suspects drove a stolen vehicle into the city and ran from it on Lebanon Road near Highland Drive. The suspects ran northbound toward Highland Drive and Hillside Drive.

Authorities continue to search for the suspect, believed to be in his 20s, who was wearing a bright blue shirt and black pants when he ran.

One person has been captured, according to police.

Police said the vehicle was stolen from a Kroger in Franklin after the owner left the vehicle running and unlocked.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.