MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted for aggravated criminal trespassing after he entered a home on Garland Drive.
Officers searched the area of Grandview Drive and Highland Drive for Robert Beydler, 39. He allegedly entered the home and fled the area.
Police said he was spotted running across Lebanon Road toward Grandview Drive. He was not located after running outside of the city limits. Police said Beydler was known to enter unlocked areas to hide.
At 7:25 p.m. police say Beydler was taken into custody in the area of Saundersville Rd & Vanderbilt Rd after a neighbor had spotted him.
